West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block here on Thursday.
Banerjee arrived at Shah's office for the meeting.
She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state from West Bengal to Bangla .
Banerjee also invited the prime minister to inaugurate a coal block in the state in the coming days.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 01:37 pm