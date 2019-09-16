App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi on September 18

Banerjee will be leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, he confirmed, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, state secretariat sources confirmed on Monday.

Banerjee will be leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, he confirmed, the sources said.

The two leaders likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal at the meeting, he added.

Close

Banerjee has been one of the harshest critics of BJP and Modi.

related news

"An appointment was sought by the chief minister's office last week for an appointment from Modi's office for the meeting. It will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday," the official said.

The proposed meeting assumes significance as it will be held at a time when several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar are under CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.

The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.