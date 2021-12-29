MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks officials to review COVID-19 situation, says schools and colleges will be shut if needed

Mamata Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation so demands. Offices could be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large.

She asked the officials to identify containment zones in the city, where cases have been on the rise.

Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation so demands.  Offices could be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, she stated.

"COVID-19 cases are on the rise… there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Banerjee told officials at the meeting.

The CM, who is visiting the island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela, also said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed in the state.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Omicron #Politics #west bengal
first published: Dec 29, 2021 02:45 pm

