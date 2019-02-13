Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal chit fund scam: Left, Congress in war of words with TMC

Members from the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, were protesting in the Well when the discussion on 'The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018' was taken up.

Chit fund scams in West Bengal echoed in the Lok Sabha on February 13, with Left and Congress members accusing the Trinamool Congress of looting money of investors.

Participating in the discussion, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, looted the people of the state. He also said that lakhs of people were looted and that their money should be returned.

CPI-M member Mohammed Salim alleged that TMC has come up due to corruption and even remarked that some members of the party in the House should go to jail. On both occasions, members from the BJP, which is engaged in a political slugfest with the TMC over Saradha scam and other issues, were seen thumping their desks.

Later, TMC members were seen shouting slogans against Salim. Some members of the TMC are under the lens for their alleged role in chit fund scams. TMC leader Saugata Roy said chief minister Mamata Banerjee took the trouble of getting arrested the main person in Saradha scam and wanted to know from the central government as what they were doing in the last five years with respect to the scam.

BJD leader B Mahtab said there should be a regulatory mechanism for the state and central governments to work against illegal deposit-taking activities.

While replying to the discussion, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal wondered what message would the school children sitting here take back amid continued slogan shouting by TMC members in the Well. School children were among those sitting in the visitor's gallery.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:03 pm

