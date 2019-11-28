West Bengal bypolls: Trinamool Congress wins two seats, ahead in third

West Bengal’s ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to win all of the three Assembly seats that had gone for bypolls.

Bypolls were held on November 25 in the Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituencies. Counting of votes started at 8 am amid tight security in the three constituencies.

TMC’s Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by just over 2,300 votes.

Pradip Sarkar of the TMC defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prem Chandra Jha by a margin of over 20,800 votes in Kharagpur Sadar.

The Trinamool was also leading in Karimpur by a wide margin.

Karimpur was held by TMC’s Mahua Moitra. The seat had fallen vacant after she was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha. Kharagpur Sadar was earlier held by BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh. The seat also fell vacant after Ghosh was elected to the Lok Sabha. Kaliaganj was earlier held by the Congress.

Reacting to the result, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a television channel, "We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal."

Banerjee also lashed out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress, saying that instead of trying to strengthen themselves, they were helping the BJP in West Bengal.