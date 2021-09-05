West Bengal by-elections | Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur constituency

Representative image.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly elections from the Nandigram constituency, will have to become an elected representative of the people by November 5 to retain her post.

So, she has reportedly decided to contest from the Bhabanipur constituency, where by-polls will be held on September 30, along with two other constituencies, namely Jangipur and Samserganj.

As per media reports, the results of the bye-elections will be declared on October 3.

Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim has tweeted: “My leader (Mamata Banerjee) has been the MLA of Bhawanipur twice earlier. This time she is again going to be the MLA of this area! In the excitement of the run-up to the elections, we stepped out on the streets painting walls in our locality to show our support. #AbarKhelaHobe.”



The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce the following list of candidates for polls/by-poll scheduled in 3 assembly constituencies on 30th September 2021 in the state of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/KdShB8gJqv

— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 5, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress shared the names of the candidates who will be contesting the by-polls.

According to an Outlook report, the Election Commission of India had on September 4 announced that by-polls will be conducted in one Odisha assembly constituency and three West Bengal assembly constituencies on September 30.

While by-polls will be held in Jangipur and Samserganj as they could not go to polls during the assembly elections due to the death of candidates at the campaign stage, the Bhabanipur seat was vacated voluntarily by Trinamool leader Sovan Chatterjee to make way for the party chief.