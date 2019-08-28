West Bengal BJP chief flays Mamata Banerjee for attacking central agencies

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on August 28 slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments against the central agencies and wondered if she has not committed any wrong then why is she afraid of the probe bodies.

Ghosh accussed Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir issue and taking a stance which is completely opposite to the interest of the country.

"If she and her party have committed no wrong then why is she afraid of central investiagating agencies. The state government has filed 28,000 cases against our party workers and leaders across the state. Have we ever cribbed over it? We are fighting it politically, legally and democratically," Ghosh,MP, told PTI over phone.

"Whoever has committed any wrong or is involved in corruption will not be spared," Ghosh said. If CBI or ED are summoning someone to bring out the truth through investigation then what is the harm in it.If someone has committed no wrong then he or she has nothing to worry about. The CBI investigation in Saradha Chit fund case is being held under the instructions of Supreme Court. Why is TMC crying political vendetta over it? It means they have something to hide, Ghosh said.

Banerjee while addressing a party rally dared the Centre to arrest her for raising her voice against the government, asserting that she "will not bow down before the BJP".

Accusing the central agencies of trying to intimidate TMC MLAs and leaders, Banerjee said they are calling TMC leaders every other day with the sole intention to threaten and intimidate them.

While speaking on Kashmir issue, Banerjee on August 28 accused the BJP-led central government of using brute force to scuttle the voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley.

Ghosh alleged that Banerjee is speaking language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of her "muslim- appeasement policy".

"It seems she is busy in appeasing minority community that is why she has started speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Whatever Imran Khan is saying, she is just repeating it. When Kashmir is heading towards a new era of development, such a statement from a Chief Minister of a country is against the interest of the nation," Ghosh said.

In the last few years, the saffron party has made deep inroads in Bengal and emerged as the main challenger to the ruling TMC by pushing the Congress and the Left Front to distant third and fourth positions respectively.