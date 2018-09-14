App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh optimistic about 2019 elections and 2021 state polls

Ghosh was speaking at a meeting which discussed strategies to fight political opponents in the upcoming general elections

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, on Friday, said the party has set a target of winning at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections and capture power in the state in the 2021 assembly poll.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already emerged as the main opposition in West Bengal ahead of the Leftists and Congress, he said.

"People in the state are unhappy with the anti-people policies of the Mamata Banerjee government and are looking for an alternative, which we will provide," Ghosh said at the party's state executive meeting here.

The meeting discussed strategies to fight political opponents in the upcoming general elections, assessed the party's organisational strength at different levels starting from the grassroots and ways to strengthen it, party insiders said.

"We are taking the 2019 general election as the semi-final in Bengal. We aim to win 25 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The 2021 assembly elections in the state will be our final. We must win and capture power in the state by defeating the Mamata Banerjee government," Ghosh said.
