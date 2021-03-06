English
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee to lead rally against fuel price hike in Siliguri

Banerjee, following her arrival here from Kolkata on Saturday, told reporters that thousands of people, especially women, will assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm to join the protest march.

PTI
March 06, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a 'padayatra' here on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders.

West Bengal Election 2021 | It is Mamata Banerjee for all 294 seats, TMC hits back at BJP

Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM said, "We need to organise massive demonstrations to make our voices heard." "Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest," she said.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accompanied Banerjee to north Bengal, said the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women would be joining the rally . Among others, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty will also take part in the rally.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Polls 2021 #fuel price hike #LPG cylinders #Mamata Banerjee #siliguri #west bengal #West Bengal assembly polls 2021
first published: Mar 6, 2021 10:16 pm

