West Bengal Assembly Elections: TMC supporters begin celebrations as party crosses 202 seats-mark in early trends

Respective state chief secretaries have been asked to take immediate action to stop gatherings following declaration of election results.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Representational image

With reports of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) crossing 200 seats mark in West Bengal arrives, TMC supporters on May 2 have began celebrations outside TMC supremo’s residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

As per the initial trends, TMC is leading in 203 seats, while BJP is leading in 84 seats. The Left alliance is trailing at 2 seats out of the total 292 assembly seats in the state.

West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: TMC's leads cross 200; Mamata Banerjee cuts margin in Nandigram

Though the counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal is underway, WB CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing by 7,000 votes in Nandigram to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, respective state chief secretaries have been asked to take immediate action to stop gatherings following declaration of election results.

The Election Commission (EC) on April 27 issued an order banning all kinds of victory celebrations and processions on and after May 2. The Commission in its order said, "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, it has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines issued earlier in August, 2020."

Banerjee, who is seeking a third term in office, has left Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata to fight from Nandigram, the epicentre of an anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted her party to power in 2011 ending the 34-year-long Left Front rule.
