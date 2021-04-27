West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: No victory processions after counting of votes on May 2, says Election Commission

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The Election Commission of India has ordered to ban all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said. The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2. Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.
