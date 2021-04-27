MARKET NEWS

April 27, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: No victory processions after counting of votes on May 2, says Election Commission

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. While polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases, amid tight security and a rampaging
second wave of COVID-19. Of these, seven phases have concluded. Last phase of voting in Bengal will happen on April 29. Exit poll results will also be released on April 29 after polling ends. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 27, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The Election Commission of India has ordered to ban all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said. The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2. Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Campaigning ends for the final phase of poll in Bengal

    Campaigning for the eighth and final phase of polling for 35 assembly constituencies in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on April 29, ended at 6.30 pm yesterday. A total of 84,77,728 voters -- 43,55,835 male, 41,21,735 women and 158 of the third gender are eligible to decide the fate of 283 candidates in April 29 polling, which will be held in six constituencies of Malda, 11 in Murshidabad, seven in Kolkata North and 11 in Birbhum, reported news agency PTI citing Election Commission sources.

  • April 27, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | RECAP: Mamata Banerjee casts vote in Bhabanipur

    Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling booth in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur yesterday. Banerjee, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school around 3.50 pm. On a wheelchair, she briefly paused before photojournalists while coming out amid shouts of "Didi, Didi", before boarding her car. She also showed a victory sign towards the cameras. Banerjee is a two-term MLA from Bhabanipur, but is contesting the elections this time from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district, taking on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. (PTI)

  • April 27, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | India sinks deeper into COVID mire, battle for Bengal goes on

    As the country sank deeper into its worst humanitarian crisis triggered by the COVID-19 carnage, West Bengal yesterday celebrated the 'festival of democracy' amid cacophonous cries for more votes for a poll three days away. A robust 75 percent of the 85 lakh electorate had cast their ballots by 5 pm for the 34 seats that went to poll in the 7th and penultimate phase of polling for the 294-member state assembly. Voters in 35 remaining constituencies will exercise their franchise on April 29. The voting happened on a day when the Madras High Court poured scorn on the Election Commission, "singularly" blaming it for the second surge of the pandemic and calling it "the most irresponsible institution" whose officials may be booked for "murder". (PTI)

  • April 27, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Mamata Banerjee demands withdrawal of central forces, accuses PM Modi of insensitivity

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday demanded withdrawal of central forces in the next phase of polling in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, while welcoming Madras High Courts’ observations that the Election Commission could not avoid blame for the spread of pandemic.

    Banerjee also accused the prime minister of insensitivity, alleging "while mass pyres were lit at crematoriums, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy delivering speeches.” (Input from PTI)

  • April 27, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are rivals in Kerala, are fighting together in West Bengal.

  • April 27, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. It’s election season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

    While polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Of these, seven phases have concluded. Last phase of voting in Bengal will happen on April 29. Exit poll results will also be released on April 29 after polling ends. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

Video of the day

