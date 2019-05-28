Poaching politics: 3 Bengal MLAs, 50 Trinamool councillors join BJP

As many as three MLAs from West Bengal and 50 councillors belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 28.

Three Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) — one from TMC, one from Congress and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) — joined the BJP, CNN-News18 reported. BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy was the TMC MLA to join the saffron party. Subhrangshu had earlier been suspended by TMC.

All of them joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya. Mukul Roy said with these defections, the BJP will be able to control multiple municipalities.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary, said, "Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase."

The defections from TMC to BJP come less than a week after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a massive victory, winning over 350 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, to retain power. The BJP itself won over 300 parliamentary seats.

The saffron party was successful in making deep inroads into West Bengal. The party won 18 out of the state’s total 42 seats. This tally rose from what was two in 2014. The remaining seats went to TMC (22) and Congress (2).

During an election campaign rally on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

Out of the 294 elected members in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, TMC had a total of 213 MLAs prior to the defections today. The BJP has six MLAs. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government continues to be stable despite these defections.