West Asia Tension | Will Iran impact Donald Trump the way it did Jimmy Carter?

KP Nayar

Seven months ago, Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni confidently told a group of six Indian journalists at his residence over lunch that United States President Donald Trump would not win re-election as President in November this year.

Chegeni’s confidence in Trump’s defeat startled some of the journalists who at once asked him for the reasons behind such certainty. The ambassador, who has a PhD in national security affairs, merely smiled the smile of a Cheshire cat. He has plenty of personal experience in confronting hostility by the most powerful country on earth.

Before coming to India, Chegeni was ambassador in Havana for four years. No other country has faced acts of destabilisation and attempts at regime change by Washington as has Cuba. However, the small island on the gateway to Florida has survived all these attempts for 60 years and continues to thumb its nose at the US.

In the last 86 years since re-election laws affecting the presidency were changed, only three US presidents have failed to win re-election after one term. Jimmy Carter was one of them. Throughout 1980, when Carter was in the midst of his re-election campaign, Ayatollah Khomeini, the founding father of the Islamic Republic and Iran’s then supreme leader, confidently told his visitors in Qom that Carter would be defeated in his re-election bid.

Khomeini forced Carter into 100 days of complete isolation at the White House after Iran’s Islamic revolutionary students occupied the US embassy in Tehran in November 1979 and held 52 American diplomats hostage for 444 days. They were released only after Carter was defeated and soon as Ronald Reagan was sworn in as his successor.

Meanwhile, in April of his re-election year, Carter sent US aircraft in a failed mission, Operation Eagle Claw, to rescue the hostages from Tehran. The two planes were destroyed by Iranians and eight US Armed Forces rescuers were killed.

Unlike in 1979, when the nascent Islamic Republic faced the full wrath of the White House, Iran is no longer alone in its neighbourhood in opposing America. Tehran has successfully put together what regional experts are calling an ‘Axis of Resistance’ as a riposte to former US President George W Bush’s famous coinage, the ‘Axis of Evil’, in which Iran was a central element.

Today, a Shia arc in the Gulf waits readily to do Iran’s bidding whether it is against the US or in support of Shia and Islamic causes by any legal or illegal, overt or covert actions. These include Syria, which has largely repulsed attempts at a US-sponsored regime change, Lebanon, where the Hezbollah is in the driving seat for all practical purposes, Yemen, where Iranian proxies are running riot and threatening America’s chief Sunni ally of Saudi Arabia, and, most humiliating for the US, the Iraqi people, whom Washington had promised in 2003 to lead into a new dawn after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

It must not be overlooked, in addition, that 55 per cent of Bahrain is Shia, according unofficial statistics since the island’s last official census diving population sect-wise was done 78 years ago. Iran considers Bahrain as its 14th province and has kept vacant seats in its Majlis (parliament) for the time the island is integrated with the mainland. Saudi Arabia’s eastern province is Shia, who account for about 15 per cent of the kingdom’s total population.

Iran’s preference is for an asymmetrical war with the US because the ayatollahs are acutely conscious that they have no chance in a conventional war with a big power. Trump knows this too: that is why he is sending big reinforcements of troops, aircraft and naval attack vessels to the Gulf. However, it may be no more than bravado because secretly the US is actually readying to move its troops out of Iraq, as demanded by that country’s parliament.

This became known by the accidental leak of a memo by General William Seely, the American Army Commander in Iraq. It said that “in due deference to the sovereignty” of Iraq, the US would be “repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks.” The Americans are not leaving the Gulf, only relocating out of Iraq to avoid being sitting ducks in low intensity attacks by Iran and its proxies.

Trump will face pinpricks from Iran throughout his re-election campaign. Whoever becomes his Democratic opponent will make the most of the president’s discomfiture all along the campaign trail. History may be repeating itself as in Carter’s failed re-election bid if these pinpricks are combined with closure of oil-carrying sea lanes in the Gulf.

That can push up prices in American petrol stations and the world economy — including the US economy — can be significantly affected. If Democrats succeed in pinning the blame for all this on candidate Trump he may have to leave Washington and move back to a Trump Tower in New York next January. That explains the enigmatic smile on the face of Ali Chegeni as he sits pretty on New Delhi’s Barakhamba Road.