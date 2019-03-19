Welfare schemes for poor should not stop during polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said certain state government schemes should not come under the purview of the Election Commission's model code of conduct, which is in force in the state ahead of next month's Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee also said that the West Bengal government would apprise the EC on the need to continue with such schemes during the duration of the general elections.

The CM, replying to a query, said state government programmes like the 'Rupashree' (financial grant to underprivileged women above 18 years) and 'Somobyathi' (financial assistance in cremation/burial for poor households) should not be stopped because of elections.

"We don't want people to stop getting benefits of government schemes launched much before announcement of election dates, for the entire poll period. Will marriages not be scheduled during elections? If there is a death in a poor family, should it face difficulties in performing the last rites of the deceased?" she said.

Banerjee said the chief secretary would soon brief the Election Commission about the nature of these schemes.

To another query on when the chief minister and her party, the Trinamool Congress, would start campaigning for the polls, she said, "We will start it at the right time".

"First, let us release the manifesto. With the ICSE, CBSE and ISC exams still continuing, we don't want to inconvenience the students," Banerjee added.