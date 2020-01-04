App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Wearing saffron not enough, follow the religion too: Congress takes swipe at Yogi Adityanath

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on December 30 that 'bhagwa' or saffron is "business" for the Congress, but Adityanath wears saffron for public service after sacrificing everything else.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the "bhagwa" remarks made by his office, the Congress on January 3 said wearing saffron was not enough as one has to follow the religion too. "Following the religion is not enjoying power, but abdicating it for the sake of fulfilling one's word. Instead of spewing venom, one has to swallow poison for the sake of saving religion.

"One has to follow the religion and not rip it apart. One does not have to wear saffron colour, but wear the religion too," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

"No saffron resentment, no saffron revenge, no saffron violence, no saffron discrimination, no saffron hysteria but generosity. Saffron is not indulgence of power but its renunciation. Alas, those in power would understand this," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on December 30 that 'bhagwa' or saffron is "business" for the Congress, but Adityanath wears saffron for public service after sacrificing everything else.

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 08:37 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

