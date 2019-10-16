App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wear bangles if you can't work despite being minister: Sharad Pawar

Pawar made the remarks in Shrigonda as he canvassed for NCP candidate Ghanshyam Shelar ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

One should wear bangles if he cannot do any work for people despite being a minister for 13 years, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday as he launched a scathing attack on former party leader Babanrao Pachpute.

Pachpute joined the BJP in 2014. He is contesting from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district.

Pawar made the remarks in Shrigonda as he canvassed for NCP candidate Ghanshyam Shelar ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Pachpute said at a recent rally that when he was a minister (in Congress-NCP regime) for 13 years the only right he had was that of signing. But when a minister signs on something, it turns into order, works get approved with one signature," Pawar said.

"So, what can we say if someone says he had the right to sign, yet couldn't do anything? One should wear bangles if he cannot do anything for people despite being a minister," Pawar said.

Campaigning for NCP candidate Sandip Kshirsagar in Beed Assembly constituency, Pawar targeted former party leader and minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar.

Jaydatta Kshirsagar, Sandip's uncle, joined the Shiv Sena earlier this year.

"Those whom we had supporters have chosen to walk into some other home (join some other party). People of Beed have decided to put these people in their place," Pawar said, without naming Jaydatta.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar

