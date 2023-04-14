 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We work with 'seva bhaav'; opposition 'neglected' NE, was 'credit hungry': PM Modi

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government had worked hard to bring the northeast into the national mainstream and accused the opposition of 'neglecting' the region and being 'credit hungry'.

Modi, who was speaking at a function to dedicate the northeast's first AIIMs here, said his government on the other hand formulated policies by placing people first.

Attacking the opposition, Modi asserted, "We make our policies on the basis of countrymen first … (but) the opposition is credit hungry and credit hungry people destroy the nation."

He added, "We work with ’Seva Bhaav’ (spirit of service) and ’samarpan’ for the people." He also stressed that his government had worked hard to ensure dramatic improvement in social infrastructure in the Northeast over the last 9 years.