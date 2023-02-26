 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
"We will take care of your family" reassures Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia prepares for jail

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Tweeting his response to the Deputy Chief Minister's address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote "We will take care of ur (sic) family Manish, don’t worry."

Following the summon from the CBI for questioning in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed Aam Aadmi Party's members at Rajghat and said "As I am being sent to jail, my wife will be left alone at home, she is very ill," urging the party workers to take care of his family.

Earlier today  Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," he said.