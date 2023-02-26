"We will take care of your family" reassures Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia prepares for jail

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Following the summon from the CBI for questioning in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed Aam Aadmi Party's members at Rajghat and said "As I am being sent to jail, my wife will be left alone at home, she is very ill," urging the party workers to take care of his family.

Tweeting his response to the Deputy Chief Minister's address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote "We will take care of ur (sic) family Manish, don’t worry."

Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," he said.

"I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested," Sisodia told reporters at Rajghat.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise. The CBI accepted the request and asked him to appear on February 26.