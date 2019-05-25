App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

We will now begin a new journey to build a new India: PM Modi

In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in "fear" and "exploited" during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
All set for a second term as prime minister, Narendra Modi on May 25 said his government will now begin "a new journey to build a new India with new energy" and asked newly elected MPs of the NDA to work without any discrimination, including on the basis of faith and castes.

In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in "fear" and "exploited" during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.

He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.

"We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over," he said.

Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the "VIP culture".

With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with "bad intentions".

Responsibilities will be given as per norms, he said.

Modi said elections often divide and create gulf but 2019 polls united people and society.

There was a pro-incumbency sentiment in this election and its result was a positive mandate, he said, adding that there is no better path than serving people when in power.

"We ran the government for poor people between 2014-19 and I can say the poor elected govt this time," he said.

He also called for the NDA to work with cohesion for the country's development and said his "naara" (slogan) for the alliance is "national ambition and regional aspirations".

The NDA has 353 MPs, including 303 of the BJP.

First Published on May 25, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #BJP #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

