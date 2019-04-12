App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

We will make sedition law even more stringent: Rajnath Singh

The minister claimed that nobody could doubt the commitment and integrity of Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Attacking Congress over its poll promise of repealing the sedition law if elected to power in the Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on April 12 said here that the BJP government would make the law even more stringent.

He was speaking at a gathering in Gandhidham city of Kutch district in Gujarat.

"Congress is saying that they will repeal the sedition law. I want to ask you all, should we forgive those anti-nationals who are trying to break the unity and social fabric of our country?" he asked.

"If it's within our powers, we will make the sedition law even more stringent. We will make such a strict law that it would send shivers down their spine. (Agar hamara bas chaley toh rashtradroh ko aur kadaa hum banayenge, taaki iss kanoon ki provisions ki yaad aate hee logo ki rooh kaanpe... aisa kanoon banayenge)," Singh said.

related news

The senior BJP leader also attacked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his demand for a separate prime minister for the region.

"I want to tell these leaders that if you continue to raise such demands, then we will be left with no other option than to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. We dont want such India," said Singh.

He also blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir crisis.

"Had Pandit Nehru given full powers to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to handle the issue, we might have got a solution at that time," said Singh.

Speaking on the performance of the Modi government, Singh said, "I do not want to claim that we have uprooted the corruption completely. But, our government has definitely taken some decisive steps towards that direction."

The minister claimed that nobody could doubt the commitment and integrity of Modi.

Singh alleged that although India was capable of making anti-satellite missile way back in 2007, the then PM Manmohan Singh had stopped the scientists from doing so.

"At that time, only Russia, China and the US had that technology. When scientists approached Manmohan Singh for a green signal, he stopped them saying such a step would upset those three countries. But when scientists approached Modi, he immediately gave a go-ahead," Singh said.

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 23 in Gujarat.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

High Court Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.