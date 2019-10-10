App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

We will do in 15 months what BJP could not do in 15 years in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

"What the BJP did not do in the last 15 years, give me a chance, I will get it done in 15 months," Nath said at a rally at Kalyanpura in the tribal Jhabua district ahead of October 21 assembly by-poll for Jhabua seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that his government will do in 15 months what the BJP regime could not achieve in 15 years.

"What the BJP did not do in the last 15 years, give me a chance, I will get it done in 15 months," Nath said at a rally at Kalyanpura in the tribal Jhabua district ahead of October 21 assembly by-poll for Jhabua seat.

"Roads and ponds will be constructed, but I am more concerned about the future of the youth of the area who go to Gujarat in search of work. What kind of Madhya Pradesh is this?" Nath said.

Earlier, Nath conducted a 10-km road show from Gopalpura to Kalyanpura, campaigning for Congress candidate and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria. BJP has fielded Bhanu Bhuria, who is contesting his maiden election.

Talking about his government's decisions for uplift of the tribals, Nath said at the rally that besides waiving bank loans of tribal farmers, it also waived the loans taken from money lenders.

Further, the Congress government provided tribals the facility to withdraw Rs 10,000 through Rupay ATM card, he said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:23 am

