We love our Romeos, says Mahua Moitra after Yogi Adityanath promises anti-Romeo squads in Bengal

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is known to be a fierce critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal.



Latest from Ajay Bisht aka YogiCM:

“Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in”

Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2021

While speaking at a BJP rally in West Bengal’s Krishnarampur on April 8, Yogi Adityanath had said: “To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars.”

He had further said: “Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? Education and transport will be made free for girls in Bengal. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls’ schools.”

The Uttar Pradesh government had formed anti-Romeo squads to ensure the safety of women shortly after Yogi Adityanath had formed the government in the state in 2017.