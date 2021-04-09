English
We love our Romeos, says Mahua Moitra after Yogi Adityanath promises anti-Romeo squads in Bengal

Taking to Twitter on April 9, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra wrote: “... Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishit, and yes, our Romeos too!”

April 09, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra


Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is known to be a fierce critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter on April 9, Mahua Moitra wrote: “Latest from Ajay Bisht aka Yogi CM: ‘Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in. Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishit, and yes, our Romeos too!”

While speaking at a BJP rally in West Bengal’s Krishnarampur on April 8, Yogi Adityanath had said: “To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars.”

He had further said: “Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? Education and transport will be made free for girls in Bengal. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls’ schools.”

The Uttar Pradesh government had formed anti-Romeo squads to ensure the safety of women shortly after Yogi Adityanath had formed the government in the state in 2017.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections
TAGS: #Anti-ROmeo squad #Mahua Moitra #UP CM Yogi Adityanath #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 9, 2021 05:47 pm

