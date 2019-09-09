We know how to take challenges head-on, says PM Modi

"Development, trust and big changes in the country” have defined the 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that "we know how to take challenges head-on".

Kicking off the BJP's campaign for Haryana Assembly election, Modi told a rally here that the people of India were the inspiration behind his government's major decisions in various fields from farm sector to national security and took a swipe at the opposition parties, saying they are still “numb" from their Lok Sabha polls defeat.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the country and the world have witnessed that "India is challenging every challenge", whether it is decades old or of future.

“I have come here in Haryana at a time, when BJP-led NDA government is completing 100 days....some people are in such a bad state that they are still numbed because of poll debacle,” he said at the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

These 100 days have been of “development, trust and big changes in the country. These 100 days have also been of decisiveness, dedication, good intention".

"Whatever big decisions were taken in past 100 days, the inspiration behind them were only 130 crore Indians,” he said, adding, “because of your unprecedented support, the government could take major decisions from farm sector to national safety and security.”

Modi also referred to Chandrayaan-2 Mission, saying an "ISRO spirit" has gripped the country which now looks beyond success and failure.

Recalling the early of hours of Saturday, when Chandrayaan-2's lander was scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon but suffered a setback, the prime minister said at 1.50 am, the entire country was sitting in front of television screens to watch the good news of Chandrayaan-2.

"In those 100 seconds whatever the country did, it reflected the mettle of 125 crore countrymen.... The country changed the definition of success and failure in those 100 seconds," Modi said.

The prime minister said several important laws have been passed in recent months, including to deal with terrorism and for protection of rights of Muslim women.

He said a roadmap has been prepared to help different sectors with an intention to strengthen economy and referred to the "historic decisions" for strengthening the banking sector.

“This is only the beginning and its benefits will be felt in the coming time,” he said.

“We know how to take challenges head-on. Be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh or serious water crisis, 130 countrymen have started looking for new solutions," he said.

“We are into fulfilling the dreams and expectations of people of J-K and Ladakh with a new thinking. Because of your inspiration, such promises which were made during polls, have now been honoured,” he said in an apparent reference to the abrogation of Article 370.

Modi said the main priority of BJP governments, be it at the centre or in the states, was to take care of the interests of poor people and referred to steps being taken to ensure better health care, clean drinking water, farmers' welfare and pension schemes.

“We do not adopt a piecemeal approach but keep a big target in mind and take all round steps,” he said.

A roadmap which was never there under previous governments has been prepared for the health sector, he said.

The government is focusing on preventive health care services and working towards making health services cheaper and easy to avail, he said.

Modi said programmes like Swachh Bharat, Yoga, Ujjwala, Ayurveda and Fit India movement were contributing to controlling diseases.

The prime minister said that it was his government's commitment that each house will get piped water by 2024 and work in this direction had already been started.

“It has been decided that to conserve water and to ensure that water reaches each house, a sum of Rs 3.50 lakh crore will be spent in coming five years," he said.

He also sought support from people in conserving water, urging them not to waste the precious resource and use it as per their requirements.

A lot still needs to be done, said Modi.

He said under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a total of seven crore farmers have benefited.

“In very less time, we have credited Rs 21,000 crore in the accounts of farmers,” he said.

He said pension for traders and small shopkeepers would be started soon.

The government was making efforts to double the income of farmers by 2022.

The PM also thanked all political parties for the record work done in the recent Parliament session.

“In 100 days, there was one important development. The number of bills passed and the amount of work done in the last Parliament session was never seen in the past 60 years.

"MPs held debates and discussions on new laws while sitting late into the night,” he said.

Modi also expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana for the BJP's win in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.