you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

We have right to ask the PM what happened to development model: Sharad Pawar

The prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, Pawar alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on April 26 night that Opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP.

He was addressing an election rally here for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe. "You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model," the NCP chief said.

Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.

Instead, the prime minister was seeking votes in the name of country's security forces, he alleged.

On Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's jibe that Pawar fled from the "field" (by deciding not to contest from Madha as announced earlier), the NCP chief said he had won 14 elections during his career, and Thackeray should contest and win at least one.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 10:30 am

