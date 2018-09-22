We have no role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal: Govt

A day after former French President Francois Hollande claimed Reliance Defence was chosen as the Indian partner for the Rafale deal at the behest of New Delhi, the government, on Saturday, said it had "no role" in the selection.

The Defence Ministry said, "unnecessary controversies" are being sought to create media reports regarding a statement purportedly made by Hollande concerning the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner by Dassault Aviation, the manufacturers of Rafale aircraft.

"The government has stated earlier and again reiterates that it had no role in the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner," the ministry said.