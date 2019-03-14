App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

We don't want SP-BSP 'gathbandhan' to lose: Veerappa Moily

He said the Congress has chosen to fight the polls in Uttar Pradesh, an electorally crucial state with 80 seats, on its own strength after the SP-BSP offered it only two seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on March 14 his party did not want the SP-BSP-RLD alliance to lose in Uttar Pradesh and that it may enter into an understanding with the 'ghatbandhan' in segments where it is not strong in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said the Congress has chosen to fight the polls in Uttar Pradesh, an electorally crucial state with 80 seats, on its own strength after the SP-BSP offered it only two seats.

"For a national party like the Congress, we cannot take like that (the offer of only two seats). That is why we are putting up candidates," Moily told PTI in a telephonic interview.

"And while putting up candidates, there may be seat understanding even without 'ghatbandhan'. You will see that trend. Wherever we (Congress) are interested...they (SP-BSP) are interested to defeat the BJP, there may be an understanding.

related news

"We do not want our (SP-BSP-RLD) 'ghatbandhan' people to lose. That kind of an understanding will take place between the Congress, BSP and SP," the former chief minister of Karnataka said.

Asked if the Congress would support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance where his party was not strong in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Yes, this understanding will take place during the elections."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently remarked that the Congress was very much in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and two seats were being left for it.

BSP supremo Mayawati had on March 12 announced that her party would not have an election tie-up with the Congress in any state.

Meanwhile, Moily also claimed that there was "rethinking" in the party on not having an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

"We are rethinking, why not to align (with AAP) keeping in mind the broader picture of opposition unity," he said.

The Congress leader dismissed suggestions that the opposition unity was not happening at "desired levels" to take on the BJP-led NDA, saying pre-poll alliance was not possible in states such as Kerala.

"We (Congress) are fighting against the Left parties in Kerala...pre-election unity is not possible at all (there). We are likely to be with them...Leftists in West Bengal, there the pre-election scenario is different.

"All opposition parties are united against one common enemy -- that is the BJP," Moily said.

Asked how many seats the Congress will win in the Lok Sabha elections, he said it would be "definitely 150-plus".

He termed as "excellent" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first public speech in Ahmedabad on March 12 after assuming charge as Congress general secretary.

"She has been taking a lot of interest in selection of candidates and also in canvassing; it (her entry into active politics) will definitely make Congress more strong," the former Union minister added.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Human Rights Report Faults Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Killing, Avoid ...

1st Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor "Constructive": Pakistan Foreign Off ...

Kamal Nath Govt to Withdraw Cases Slapped Against Farmers During BJP R ...

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.