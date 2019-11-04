App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy: Congress

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Kheda said, "Not once or twice, but the Congress party diluted article 370 as many as 12 times, but without letting any controversy break out."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress claimed it "diluted and abrogated" Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Kheda said, "Not once or twice, but the Congress party diluted article 370 as many as 12 times, but without letting any controversy break out."

Kheda said the country's affairs are run through dialogue and not through controversies.

Close

He said the Congress understands this fact but "the ruling BJP doesn't" as its entire politics is founded on controversies.

related news

Kheda said the party's stand on Article 370 has not changed at all but it is objecting to the way the BJP government annulled it.

He also accused the BJP government at the Centre of not implementing the GST properly, saying it has resulted in small businessmen, manufacturers and farmers driven to the verge of ruin today.

Alleging that the noteban imposed by Narendra Modi government had caused the country's economy to totter, he said a similar noteban imposed during Indira Gandhi's tenure as prime minister had caused no harm to it.

"There used to be in circulation in those days Rs 10,000 notes, which were banned when Mrs Gandhi was the PM but no one had to queue up outside banks nor was there any controversy," he said.

Expressing concern over the regional free trade agreement, Kheda said if India signs the deal it will ruin small farmers , small traders and small manufacturers.

"Even otherwise, Chinese goods, available in Indian markets in abundance, are affecting the country's small traders. Now the government wants even milk to be imported from New Zealand and Australia," said Kheda.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Article 370 #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.