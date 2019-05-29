App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

We could not explain to the people why they should vote for us: Arvind Kejriwal to party workers

In the letter, Kejriwal lauded his party workers for running a "superb" campaign that was considered to be one of the best in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The AAP was not able to explain to the people why they should vote for them in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 29 said in an open letter to party workers, days after his party suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections.

In the letter, Kejriwal lauded his party workers for running a "superb" campaign that was considered to be one of the best in the country.

"The results, however, didn't meet our expectations. Post election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons. First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this "big election" as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly.

"Whatever be the reason, we were not able to explain to the public why they should vote for us in this big election," he said.

related news

Kejriwal said on the brighter side, "people have been enthusiastically assuring us that in the small election for Delhi Vidhan Sabha, they will vote in the name of the incredible work we have done in Delhi".

Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government has not budged from the "corruption-free mission" that brought this party into existence six and a half years ago.

"Despite unleashing the power of all government agencies on my ministers and me, they couldn't find even a single 'naya paisa' worth of corruption. All the cases filed on our 20 MLAs were dismissed by the courts," he said.

Referring to the various achievements of his government, Kejriwal said he looks forward to the continued support and commitment of his party workers in the Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year.

The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and won just one out of over 40 seats on which it fielded its candidates. All seven of their candidates in Delhi also lost in the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on May 29, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #AAP #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.