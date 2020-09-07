We believe in work, not publicity, says Nitish Kumar as battle for Bihar begins

The battle for Bihar has begun. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 7 launched the poll campaign through a virtual rally, listing achievements of his government and the Centre in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Bihar has to elect a new House before the term of the assembly runs out on November 29. The election to the 243-member assembly is expected in October-November.

“The Bihar government has taken care of the situation arising due to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus in the state. Both the state and Central government worked towards protecting people of Bihar during the pandemic,” Kumar said in the rally.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

Seeking a second successive term, Kumar, whose JD (U) is the senior partner of the BJP, faces anti-incumbency wave and criticism over the handling of the pandemic and floods that ravaged the state recently.

“We saw it (Covid-19 cases) reduced in Delhi and now it is rising again there. Who knows what will happen tomorrow. I am urging everyone to stay alert and follow social distancing norms and wearing masks,” Kumar said.

Bihar had enough ICU beds in hospitals and people were being counselled call centres and by doctors. “If someone dies of Covid-19, then the state government provides Rs 4 lakh financial assistance for the deceased's family,” Kumar said, referring to the illness caused by the coronavirus.

His government was providing assistance to people hit by floods as well.

“As many as 83 lakh people across 16 districts in the state suffered due to floods. Farmers suffered huge losses in February, March and April. Over 5 lakh people were evacuated to shelter homes and public kitchens were made to support and feed them. The situation is improving now," Kumar said.

He also listed steps taken by his government to help people from the marginalised sections. Kumar has come under repeated attacks from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan for not doing enough for the weaker sections.

The LJP, which is part of the NDA but not the Kumar government, is meeting during the day, to decide if they want to go or with JD-U in the assembly elections.

“All ration-card holders have been provided 5 kg rice and 1 kg pulses and will continue to be provided till the month of November. Till now 23,38,000 households in Bihar have been provided ration cards,” he said.

Kumar said his government had adopted zero-tolerance towards crime, corruption and communalism. “We remember earlier people would hesitate to appear as witnesses. There were no hearings. Now, we know how law and order situation has improved in Bihar,” Kumar said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics.

“The NCRB data says the average crime in the country is 383.5 per one lakh of population. In Bihar, the numbers are 222.1 per lakh of population. Bihar is at 29th number among states in crime against women,” the CM said, saying his government made efforts to resolve land and property disputes out of court.

More than Rs 40,000 crore were spent on the development of rural roads. The power situation had improved significantly, he said. “Every house has been electrified,” he said.

He also spoke about providing bicycles to girls to encourage education among his government's achievements.