We are happy Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Chidambaram

Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

The Shiv Sena abstained from voting on the contentious citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha as the government did not give satisfactory answers to queries raised by the party, its Upper House member Anil Desai said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress is happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, senior party leader P Chidambaram said.

The Shiv Sena, which voted in favour of the controversial Bill in Lok Sabha, opposed it in Rajya Sabha, saying the draft law should have been debated on the basis of "humanity not religion".

Asked about the change in Sena's stand, Chidambaram said, "We are certainly happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Bill".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Chidambaram #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

