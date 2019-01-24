App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

WCD looks after 70% of India's population, not a soft ministry: Maneka Gandhi

The programme was organised to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Women and Child Development Ministry looks after 70 percent of the population of the country and is not a "soft ministry", Union minister Maneka Gandhi said on January 24.

At a function organised to celebrate National Girl Child Day, Maneka said it is the hardest ministry which looks after 70 per cent of the country's pollution as against the general perception of it being a "soft ministry".

The programme was organised to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme. The theme of NGCD this year was 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'.

Three local champions selected under the BBBP also shared their experiences at the event.

Nandini Nagaraji, 15, said she called up the authorities on the eve of her marriage and informed the district collector that she was being forced to marry to a man double her age.

The Child Welfare Committee along with the district authorities visited the area and rescued her from a temple. Since then, she has been staying at children's home.

"I want to become an IAS officer and want to fight the menace of child marriage," she said.

A booklet on 'Innovations under BBBP' was also released on the occasion.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.