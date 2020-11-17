West Bengal Governor slams police, administration for 'browbeating' BJP MP at last rites of martyred jawan

Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there was "gross dereliction of duty" on the part of the police and administration in not according proper treatment to a BJP MP when he went to pay tribute to martyred Army jawan Subodh Ghosh in Nadia district.

Dhankhar also sought a report from the top brass of the state government on what he dubbed was "delinquency in uniform".

"Police 'Political neutrality' @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia," he said in a tweet.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government since he assumed office in July 2019, also said democracy has been put to shame due to the incident.

"Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed! Ruling party MP a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law," he said in another tweet.

Dhankhar said he has brought to the notice of the state security advisor the improper treatment meted out to the BJP lawmaker.

"Alerted State Security Official @MamataOfficial Surajitkar Purkayastha. 'I have frankly no idea of obligations at your end for want of information from the State, but surely anyone concerned with governance would be shaken at such outrageous transgressions by persons in uniform'.

Ghosh was among those martyred in heavy shelling by Pakistan at the LOC at Baramula in Kashmir on Friday.

Sarkar, BJP's Ranaghat MP, had alleged he was not allowed to enter the ground where the fallen soldier's body was kept near his residence in Tehatta before cremation, while TMC's Krishnanagar MP Mohua Moitra was allowed access.