Wazirpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Wazirpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Wazirpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Wazirpur Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.42% and in 2013, 67.05% of Wazirpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Rajesh Gupta of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 22044 votes which was 19.76% of the total votes polled. Rajesh Gupta polled a total of 111585 (54.85%) votes.

BJP's Dr Mahander Nagpal won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 5574 (5.42%) votes. Dr Mahander Nagpal polled 102909 which was 36.25% of the total votes polled.