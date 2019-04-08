App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wave of change across India; Congress, allies to do well in Lok Sabha polls: Sachin Pilot

He claimed that people tend to back the party they voted during Assembly polls, at least in northern states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress would do extremely well in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the party came to power after the Assembly elections last year, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on April 8.

He claimed that people tend to back the party they voted during Assembly polls, at least in northern states.

"I think there is a wave of change all across the country," Pilot told a press conference here, exuding confidence that the Congress and its allies would do extremely well across the country and UPA-III will form the government.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said the party is going ahead with 'Mission-25' in to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in his state.

related news

The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 elections. However, the Congress won bypolls in two constituencies last year, reducing the BJP's strength to 23.

Going by the way the BJP went ahead with seat adjustments with its allies in Bihar and Maharashtra it means that the Amit Shah-led party is not confident of performing well on its own, according to him.

On whether the Congress was open to post-poll alliance with the BSP-SP, which are fighting the polls together in Uttar Pradesh, Pilot said the Congress respects the (BSP-SP) alliance and the collective objective of all political parties is to see that BJP does not come to power again.

"After elections the equations will change...it (post-poll pact) is too early to say what will happen," he said.

In Telangana the TRS government is to doing all that it can to buy legislators, to pressurise law-makers and to create an environment of fear which is "almost exactly" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to "quieten the voices" of anybody who questions the BJP, he alleged.

"The moment you ask question to BJP or Prime Minister you are called anti-national," Pilot said.

The Congress party can bring about clean politics in Telangana, he said.

"People of Telangana voting to KCR (TRS chief and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao)...they are automatically helping the BJP. Everybody understands the behind the game manoeuvre of these two parties--BJP and TRS."

Congress party's 'Nyay' minimum income guarantee scheme, is not a 'jumla' like the Rs 15 lakh promise given by Modi before the last Lok Sabha elections, Pilot said.

"In the Congress manifesto we are not talking about Mandir or Masjid. We are talking about how we can help the 20 per cent of the poorest people in the country who will get Rs 72,000 every year which is not a 'jumla' like Modi said of giving Rs 15 lakh," he said.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Climate Change Could Harm the Lives of 19 Million Children in Banglade ...

WWE Fans Chant 'You S*ck' After Kurt Angle Loses His Farewell Match at ...

BJP vs Congress: What Manifestoes Promise on Kashmir, Article 370, Ter ...

HDFC Bank Plans to Raise Rs 500 Crore Via Debt Issue

Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can ...

We Promise Pension To Farmers Above 60 Years, Says Rajnath Singh

Busy Time for Election Commission Amid Tide of Complaints, Bias Accusa ...

BJP Manifesto 2019: 60000 KM Highways, World Leader in e-Mobility and ...

Suzuki Hayabusa Review

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Making sense of Advani’s latest blog: Swansong or wake-up call?

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges lower, Nifty below 11,600; RIL, Ve ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

These top stock picks from Angel Broking will give investors up to 62% ...

SP-BSP joined hands to fight BJP, but latest remarks by Mayawati, Akhi ...

'US ruled by cowboys, India by cowmen': Hindu nationalism takes centre ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Jet Airways crisis: Monetising privilege points might not shore up the ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Iran's Nabibaksh becomes ...

Andhadhun scores big in China with Rs 97 cr in five days; supplants ea ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Will Smith's Indian tryst seems to be never ending and we're loving it ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.