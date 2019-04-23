App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wave in favour of BJP giving sleepless nights to oppn: PM Narendra Modi

Modi urged the people of Odisha to press the lotus symbol button with both hands, one for the Lok Sabha elections and the other for Assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 asserted that the Congress and opposition parties are spending sleepless nights as the 'lahar' (wave) for the BJP has become a 'lalkar' (challenge) for them after the first two phases of elections.

Addressing a rally, Modi urged the people of Odisha to press the lotus symbol button with both hands, one for the Lok Sabha elections and the other for Assembly polls.

"Lahar nehin ye lalkar hai, Phir ek bar Modi sarkar hai (this is not a wave but a challenge, once again Modi government will be formed). I haven't received so much adulation and love even in 2014," he said, claiming that the response in the first two phase of polls indicate that people are favouring BJP over other parties.

Emphasising that not a single charge of corruption has surfaced against the BJP-led government in the past five years, Modi said those who have been levelling false allegations have found themselves in the dock.

related news

"Voters are now teaching those liars a lesson. The Congress and other opposition parties are now in a state of shock. They are trying to find new excuses to target and abuse me," the prime minister said.

He appealed to the people to vote for a BJP government in the state, which can work in tandem with the Centre.

"The Patnaik-led BJD is only bothered about grabbing power, development has never figured its list of priorities. "The people of Odisha will bid the BJD government farewell, they are wiser than the politicians who have been ruling the state. Naveen babu, it's time for you to go," Modi added.

Voting is underway in six paliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Satyajit Ray 27th Death Anniversary: From Christopher Nolan to Martin ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Believes Japan and Germany Share a ...

Apple Spent Over $30 Million on Amazon Cloud in Q1 2019

Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List

57-year-old Woman Arrested for Killing Journalist in Northern Ireland

I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender ...

Office Workers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise

Tejas Networks Shares Trim Gains After Rising Over 10% on Strong Resul ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know The Key Contestants In Fray For The Thi ...

Revisit These Satyajit Ray Masterpieces on His Death Anniversary

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 11,600; banks pare gai ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

Lok Sabha election: Amidst Madhya Pradesh's Hindutva din, development ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.