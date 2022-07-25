English
    Watershed moment for India: PM Modi on Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency

    The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany, on June 26 (Image: Twitter/@DDNews)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

    Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th President of India. Murmu has become India's first tribal President.

    Soon after taking oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it. Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

    He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure."

    (With PTI inputs)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.