Water arrears of those having functional domestic metres in four colonies to be waived off: Arvind Kejriwal

Water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres residing in category - E, F, G and H colonies in the city will be waived off by the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 27.
There are eight categories of colonies in Delhi - A to H.
Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefited by this move.
He said the late payment surcharge will also be waived off for those consumers who get their functional metres installed by November 30 this year.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:58 pm