    'Was warned I might be attacked in Kashmir, but people gave me love': Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for Congress, it was against the ideology that is destroying the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Srinagar. (Pic ANI)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Srinagar. (Pic ANI)

    Marking the finale of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader, and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on January 30 said he was warned by the administration that he might be attacked in Kashmir, but he received only love.

    “I thought of walking with my people and a give a chance to those who hate me to change the colour of my white shirt into the red. My family has taught me if one has to live, one has to live fearlessly,” said Rahul Gandhi.

    The former Congress president wearing Pheran (traditional Kashmiri attire) was addressing a gathering during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

    The ceremony had begun with a flag-hoisting and was attended by leaders from the opposition parties including former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.