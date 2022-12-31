 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
War of words with Delhi LG, controversy over ministers mark eventful 2022 for AAP government

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

The war of words between the Kejriwal government and Saxena did have some lighter moments when the chief minister dubbed the communications sent to him from Saxena's office as 'love letters' and remarked that even his wife had not written as many love letters to him.

Regular run-ins with Lt Governor VK Saxena, row over a now-former minister's presence at a religious event where Hindu gods were allegedly renounced and ministers facing corruption charges were among the flashpoints and controversies that surrounded the AAP government in Delhi in 2022.

Before Anil Baijal resigned as Lt Governor citing personal reasons on May 18, his over-five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation on administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staged a 'dharna' outside his office in 2018.

However, tensions had become infrequent after a Supreme Court ruling that the Lt Governor was bound by the "aid and advice" of the Delhi government.

Following Saxena's appointment as his successor, however, the conflict re-emerged.

The Kejriwal government received a blow in July when Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its 2021-22 Excise Policy, alleging violations of rules and procedural lapses, as cited in a report by the chief secretary.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy, launched last year to boost revenues and reform the liquor trade, that same month.