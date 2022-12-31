War of words with Delhi LG, controversy over ministers mark eventful 2022 for AAP government

Regular run-ins with Lt Governor VK Saxena, row over a now-former minister's presence at a religious event where Hindu gods were allegedly renounced and ministers facing corruption charges were among the flashpoints and controversies that surrounded the AAP government in Delhi in 2022.

Before Anil Baijal resigned as Lt Governor citing personal reasons on May 18, his over-five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation on administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staged a 'dharna' outside his office in 2018.

However, tensions had become infrequent after a Supreme Court ruling that the Lt Governor was bound by the "aid and advice" of the Delhi government.

Following Saxena's appointment as his successor, however, the conflict re-emerged.

The Kejriwal government received a blow in July when Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its 2021-22 Excise Policy, alleging violations of rules and procedural lapses, as cited in a report by the chief secretary.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy, launched last year to boost revenues and reform the liquor trade, that same month.

The policy fell into further disrepute following CBI raids on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in August in connection with alleged irregularities in its execution.

Other government schemes, including the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off ' and the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', also triggered regular flashpoints between the government and the Lt Governor's office.

The war of words between the Kejriwal government and Saxena did have some lighter moments when the chief minister dubbed the communications sent to him from Saxena's office as 'love letters' and remarked that even his wife had not written as many love letters to him.

Kejriwal was responding to a series of letters from Saxena alleging gross irregularities in the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme and its controversial excise policy.

The AAP dispensation faced embarrassment in October after a purported video of the-then Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attending a religious event on October 5 was widely circulated. The video showed hundreds pledging to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.

Gautam resigned amid the controversy while the BJP used the issue to accuse Kejriwal of being "anti-Hindu" during campaigning for the assembly elections in Gujarat.

Sharing a letter on Twitter, Gautam said he had attended the event in a personal capacity and it had nothing to do with the AAP or the portfolio he held. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and the party, alleging that it was indulging in "dirty politics".

The Delhi government also suffered a jolt in May when the Enforcement Directorate arrested the then-health minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case.

To make matters worse for Jain, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to Saxena in October, alleging that the minister had "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

A month later, in another perceived blow to the AAP regime, purported videos emerged of Jain getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote could also be seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

While Sisodia defended Jain and claimed that he was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury, BJP leaders alleged that he was getting massages from a rape accused.

Over seven months later, Jain remains in jail. He held several portfolios, including the critical Health and Power departments.

While Sisodia has been taking care of Jain's portfolios, there is chorus from the opposition for the removal of both over graft allegations. The BJP used the allegations extensively to target the AAP during campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The AAP, however, received a shot in the arm as it ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCD earlier in December, securing 134 seats in the 250-member civic body.

In March, Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, unveiled the government's Rozgar Budget with the promise of creating 20 lakh jobs in the national capital in five years.

He also announced a slew of steps to spice up the city's nightlife and promote the night economy. Also announced was a Delhi Shopping Festival to boost the retail market, Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival for the wholesale market and revamp of five markets to develop the national capital into a tourist hub.