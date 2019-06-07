Want to join BJP in Bengal? All you need to do is 'give a missed call'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a unique campaign in West Bengal to attract new members. Anybody who wants to avail membership of the party can do so by simply "giving a missed call".

A short message in Bengali is doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other short messaging services in Bengal. “Chalo jaai booth-e booth-e Bangla bachate. BJP-r sadasso hon. Miss call korun ebong SMS korun ei number-e (Let’s go to every booth to save Bengal. Become a BJP member. Give a missed call to the following number.)," the message reads.

The message comes with two numbers: 18002661001 and 09220071112. Those who are interested in becoming a BJP WB member has to give a missed call to the 1800 number and send an SMS to the other. While it was unclear what one should send in the message text, one of the cadres said one might have to send their name and booth number.

After you successfully manage to give a missed call to the said number, you will receive two messages – one in Hindi and the other in English – both confirming the membership. It immediately gives you a membership number as well. “Welcome to BJP. Your Primary Membership xxxxxxxxxx, SMS your Name, Address & Pincode (if possible Email & Voter ID) to 09220071111 to complete the process,” this message reads.

So, the process of becoming a member is not complete until you send your details to the party. Once you send the details, you will get another confirmation message. In the same message, you are also encouraged to ask your friends and relatives to become members.

“Thanks for the info. Please ask family members, relatives and friends to give a missed call…” the confirmation message reads.

This is not the first time the BJP is holding such a campaign. It was there in 2014-2015 as well, but the phone number was different.



#JoinBJP by missed call at 18002662020. You can also join or check your membership status at http://t.co/1CvpZt3fnq pic.twitter.com/jP5M55awvA

— BJP (@BJP4India) March 19, 2015

The campaign poster that the party tweeted in March 2015 asked people to give a missed call to 18002662020.

Arvind Menon, BJP national in-charge of departments and projects, said the party had recruited more than 11 crore members across the country in the previous campaign. The party intends to attract even more people this time, he added.

The BJP has an online membership procedure available on its official website. On the other hand, one may also use the offline facility by filling out a form. A soft copy of the same is available on the website.

Also Read: Did Mamata Banerjee underestimate the saffron sentiment?

The party sealed a stunning result in the state in the general elections 2019. While it had won in just two seats in 2014, it emerged victorious in 18 of 42 seats in 2019.

With state elections scheduled to be held in 2021, the BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government. This was something it could not manage to do in 2016 despite the Modi wave around the country. With this campaign, the party apparently plans to infuse new blood and grow even stronger in the state.