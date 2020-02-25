Want strict action against those delivering hate speeches: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir on February 25 said politicians giving provocative speeches should be taken to task by their respective parties.

Speaking to the media about Kapil Mishra's recent speech, where he invoked those in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act to take to streets in large numbers, the former cricketer said: "No matter who the person is, whether it is Kapil Mishra or anyone else belonging to any other party, if he/ she has given any provoking speech, strict action should be taken."



In his clarion call, Mishra had earlier tweeted:Gambhir's statement comes in the wake of violent clashes in northeast Delhi that claimed seven lives, including that of a policeman, and left nearly a hundred injured.

The Bharatiya Janata Party member who represents East Delhi in Parliament said he is vehemently opposed to the idea of anyone delivering inflammatory speeches to incite civil strifes. He urged those who provoke the masses, to think about the policemen and other security personnel once, reported News18.

"Your role ends at inciting the crowd, but it is the policemen and their family who pay the price… If the men in uniform are coming under attack, how will the common citizens ever feel safe?” he said.