Want CCTV camera under AAP govt project? Give undertaking to provide electricity for device

People who want to get a CCTV camera installed on their house's outside wall under a Delhi government project will have to give an "undertaking" to provide electricity for the functioning of the device.

The government will give subsidy to such people on the power consumed by the CCTV camera, according to legislators of the ruling AAP in the national capital.

As per the government's decision, 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed across the city under the project, which aims to ensure women safety in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, in their respective constituencies, are distributing a form titled "undertaking" to people who want to install a CCTV camera on the outside wall of their house.

The government will give the subsidy to such residents for the consumption of electricity in functioning of the CCTV camera, AAP MLA Surinder Singh told PTI.

"There will be no burden on residents who want to get a CCTV camera installed on their houses wall as the government will give subsidy for it.

"In the form, residents will have to mention their CA number or electricity meter number apart from their mobile number to avail the subsidy from the government," Singh, the MLA from Delhi Cantt, said.

Two thousand cameras will be installed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies here.

"I.....resident of.....hereby undertake that I agree to give the electrical connection for CCTV camera system work. My CA/KA Number is.... and my contact No.... I will not disconnect the supply given to CCTV system in any condition," the form being given to residents read.

AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, who represents Tri Nagar in the Delhi assembly, said the survey for installing CCTV cameras in his constituency has been completed.

"Residents will have to mention the CA number of their electricity bill in the form and then they will get the government's subsidy for consumption of power in the functioning of the CCTV camera installed on their house's wall," Tomar told PTI.

He said around 30 CCTV cameras have so far been installed in his constituency.

AAP's Rohtash Nagar legislator Sarita Singh said that the survey in her constituency is almost complete.

"The government will bear the expenses on electricity used in the functioning of CCTV cameras. People will get subsidy in their electricity bills," she said.

On June 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government has decided to install additional 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras at various parts of Delhi.

The chief minister had also said that a proposal to the increase the number of the CCTV cameras is likely to be cleared this month.