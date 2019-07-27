App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP chopper scam: Kamal Nath's nephew moves court seeking anticipatory bail

Ratul Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on July 27 seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case.

He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Close
Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam #ED #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.