Voting underway in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat

Voting began on a peaceful note on Thursday in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, with voters in Kupwara, Handwara and Uri turning out early morning to exercise their franchise, officials said.

Amid tight security, polling began across the constituency at 7 am and has been peaceful so far, the officials said.

While people in some pockets of the constituency like Kupwara, Handwara, Sumbal and Uri turned out early in the morning to exercise their franchise, there was lesser enthusiasm found among voters in the rest of the parliamentary seat, the officials said.

They said 13.12 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates in the fray.

internet services in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, which constitute the LoK Sabha constituency, have been snapped till polling is over at 6.pm, the officials said.