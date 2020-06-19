App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat begins

The BJP has fielded three candidates for four seats, while the Congress has given tickets to two candidates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat began here on Friday, where the contest between the Congress and the BJP is likely to go down to wire as none of the two parties have absolute numbers.

The BJP has fielded three candidates for four seats, while the Congress has given tickets to two candidates.

The BJP, with its numbers can easily win two seats, while the Congress can bag one seat. But there is a tough fight for the fourth seat between the two parties.

Close

Both the parties have expressed hope that all their candidates will win the Rajya Sabha polls.

related news

BJP has fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

The election commission has made elaborate preparation for the conduct of elections as it is being held during the coronaviurs pandemic.

Every voter (MLA) is being screened for temperatures and will have use mask and maintain social distance. For those with fever or other symptoms a separate waiting room has been kept.

Earlier, one MLA from the Congress and three from BJP had tested positive for coronavirus but all of them have recovered now.

As per the numbers, each candidate will require support of 35 MLAs to win the seat.

While the BJP has 103 MLAs, Congress has 65, Bharatiya Tribal Party has two seats, NCP has one and independent candidate Jignesh Mewani holds one seat.

Although the total strength of the assembly is 182, its effective strength has come down to 172 as 10 assembly seats are currently vacant -- eight due to resignations of Congress MLAs and two due to court cases.

The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:42 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Politics #Rajya Sabha

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.