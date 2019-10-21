Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab

Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the four assembly segments, the official said.
Polling for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab began in the morning on October 21. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.
The four assembly seats where the bypolls will be held include Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian.
Around 7.76 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 33 candidates. The results of the elections will be declared on October 24.
Seven companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the four assembly segments, the official said.A total of 920 polling stations have been set up. Some polling stations in Dakha and Jalalabad have been categorised as sensitive.
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:35 am