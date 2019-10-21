Voting begins for bypolls to 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala, rain may play spoilsport

According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.
Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on October 21 where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).
A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.
