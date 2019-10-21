App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Voting begins for bypolls to 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala, rain may play spoilsport

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on October 21 where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).

A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Politics

