Voting begins for by-election to 2 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan

Polling in Mandawa and Khivsar assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 a.m. on Monday amid tight security arrangements. The by-elections on both the seats are being held after Khivsar (Nagaur) MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

As many as 12 candidates, nine in Mandawa and three in Khivsar, are in the fray.

A total of 259 polling stations have been set up in Mandawa where 2,27,414 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, whereas in Khivsar, 2,50,155 people will cast their votes in 266 booths.

Sixty polling stations in Mandawa and 121 in Khivsar have been identified as sensitive.